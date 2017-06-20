Charleston Mayor Jones Will "Accomodate" Free the Nip Rally Planned Saturday for Charleston

The Free the Nip Top Freedom WV Facebook page has about 80 individuals listed as attending the rally. Attendees do NOT have to be topless -- they can wear a bikini top, chest art, or clothing, including males.

Organizers Kearston Sapphire Jackson and Sarah Starks invite male and female supporters of equality to join the march.They will join others to protest that women and girls must wear bras and shirts lest other people be offended, the Charleston Gazette reported.

The 'topfree' movement has arrived in West Virginia. After equality protests in many larger cities across the United States (and elsewhere), a "Free the Nip Top Freedom " rally will be held Saturday, June 24 from 5-6 p.m. at Summers Street or Court Street and march to Haddad Riverfront Park.

Ms. Jackson wrote on the FB page, that "our numbers on attendance are going up, and so are the amount of posts in this event. I just would like to make a reminder of the art build." The preparatory meeting will be Wednesday, June 23 from 6-9 p.m. at 520 Kanawha Blvd. W. "We will need posters, markers, paints, paint brushes, stencils, card stock or cardboard to make stencils."

WV filmmaker Curtis Feedzille will produce a documentary of the event. He indicated up front that he will respect the right of protestors to choose whether or not to be filmed.

Ms. Starks added that Charleston Mayor Danny Jones will accommodate the rally, which occurs during the Festivall (but is not part of) celebration.

"Jones assured me the city will be accommodating us. He implied that female toplessness is against a city ordinance, but could not name the ordinance. He said he would accommodate us regardless."

She continued, "We're glad to have the support of the city. I never thought my first conversation with the mayor would be about breasts."

The FB web site has the WV statute for indecent exposure posted.

The use of the term "free the nipple" originated with the release of a movie documentary of the same name. Based on true events the 2014 film details how an army of passionate women launch a "revolution" to decriminalize toplessness. Backed by First Amendment lawyers, graffiti installations, and national publicity stunts, they invade New York City to protest censorship hypocrisies and promote gender equality legally and culturally in the U.S.

Leslie Towner, a WVU professor of social work who focuses on women's equality explained in a Charleston Gazette interview that "if other people are uncomfortable, that's social and that's cultural." Emphasizing a historic context, Towner alluded to the sexuality of legs which "get us around."

Towner told the Gazette that come to Morgantown on a Friday or Saturday night and a lot "more breasts are on display than in a mother's [nursing children] group."

Left unsaid, for women, until World War II and the war materials rationing and shortages, it was not proper to appear bare legged in public. Women would draw black lines on the back of their legs to simulate stockings. At one point, churches told attendees that it was proper for women to come not wearing hose. Today, all but the most conservative work places and events welcome bare legs which women have opted for instead of sweaty, uncomfortable stockings.

(Note: NYC allows women to go topless legally as a matter of gender equality. The ruling comes from court cases.)

Public nudity has often been used to attract attention to a cause, whether anti-war or protesting use of animal fur or an equality demonstration to like men sun bathe without a top. Femen has received much media attention in Europe/Asia protesting at international diplomacy styled events. The Top Free Equal Rights Association (TERA) based in Canada aims to inform and educate the public about topfreedom, and to change laws against topfreedom in North American jurisdictions. GoTopless goes further and organizes demonstrations to protest against the legal and public attitude to the inequality.

The FB website has resulted in a bevy of comments from men and women.

While Huntington has not ventured into topfree "protests," Huntington on Saturday hosted its first LGBT picnic in Ritter Park. Both cities have held variations of the "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event in which men and women don high heels to show solidarity for women. (Although thought of as career and sexual 'power pumps' for women, historically in Europe noblemen first wore heeled shoes for easier horse back riding.)

Some women have essentially condemned the "free the nip..." rally with expressions of "nasty," "godlessness, " by expressing shock of seeing a woman nurse openly in public and others question the value of showing off breasts for this type of protest.

Others have been enthusiastic, including a request for car pools from Pennsylvania.

Starks, for instance, wrote: