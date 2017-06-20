Huntington Water Quality Board Having Phone Issues

 Tuesday, June 20, 2017

According to a City of Huntington press release:

The Huntington Water Quality Board is currently experiencing technical difficulties with its phone system. Incoming and outgoing calls are affected. Frontier Communications has been made aware of the issue and is working to resolve the problem promptly. If you have a question or concern about your bill that needs to be addressed, please email billing@huntingtonsb.com or visit the Water Quality Board Office at 555 7th Ave. The office's operating hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

