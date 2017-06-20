Huntington Police Rehires Five Officers, Starts Recruitment

The Huntington Police Department will hire six police officers this summer, five of whom will return to the department after their positions were part of a reduction in force in January to address a projected budget deficit.

All 10 officers who were part of the reduction in force in January were offered the opportunity to return. The five officers who agreed to return will be rehired on July 3, while the other five have accepted positions elsewhere. The sixth officer who will be hired this summer will originate from the Police Department’s current civil service hiring list. The officer will enter the State Police Academy in late August.

The Police Department’s civil service hiring list is good for up to three years or until the list is exhausted. The current hiring list will be exhausted with the hiring of the officer who will enter the State Police Academy in late August. Therefore, the Police Department is now accepting applications for a new hiring list.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office, Room 16 at City Hall, before the start of this testing cycle, which will begin with a physical ability test at 9:30 a.m. July 29, 2017, at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex, 2263 3rd Ave. Applications will also be accepted on the morning of the physical ability test. Applications can be obtained in the City Clerk’s Office or online at www.hpdwv.com/recruit.

In addition to the physical ability test, applicants will undergo a written test; background, polygraph and physical examination; psychological testing; and an oral interview.

The Police Department offers a starting base salary of $36,228 with paid vacation, sick leave, health benefits and participation in the Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System.

Additional information regarding the testing dates and locations can also be found at www.hpdwv.com/recruit.