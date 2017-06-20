Most read
DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation
Investigators in the murder investigation are asking for information regarding the following persons :
- George "Billy" Wagner, III, 46
- Angela Wagner, 46
- George Wagner IV, 25
- Edward "Jake" Wagner, 24
Investigators are interested in receiving information regarding any interactions, conversations, dealings, or transactions that the public may have had with these individuals, which could be personal, business, or otherwise. Specifically, information could include, but is not limited to, information regarding vehicles, firearms, and ammunition.
The persons listed are formerly residents of Peterson Road in Peebles, Ohio and are currently believed to be residing in Alaska.
Those who have information are asked to call the BCI tip line at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446) or the Pike County Sheriff's Office at 740-947-2111. Any information provided will remain confidential, and a $10,000 reward is still in effect.