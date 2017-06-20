Detroit heroin dealer sentenced to federal prison for Huntington heroin distribution

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit drug dealer was sentenced today to a year and nine months in federal prison for a heroin crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Romeo Devon Marbury, 29, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin.

Marbury admitted that on February 4, 2016, members of the DEA Task Force used a confidential informant to make a controlled acquisition of a free sample of approximately five grams of heroin near the Family Dollar on 5th Avenue in Huntington. Marbury additionally admitted that he provided the free sample of drugs to secure future sales. Marbury further admitted that he participated in additional sales of heroin to the confidential informant on February 24, March 3, and March 16, 2016, either by personally distributing the heroin or arranging for another individual to distribute the heroin.

The DEA Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney R. Gregory McVey is in charge of the prosecution. Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.

This case was brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.