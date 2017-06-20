Towns of Wayne, Wardensville cannot charge municipal sales tax as planned

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Businesses in the towns of Wardensville in Hardy County and Wayne in Wayne County will not be permitted to charge an additional 1 percent municipal sales and use tax as planned next month, according to the commissioner of the West Virginia State Tax Department.

Commissioner Dale Steager said that the municipal sales and use tax for both towns violates requirements set forth in the West Virginia State Code. The towns were required to have repealed their current business and occupation tax (B&O) prior to enacting their new municipal tax. Because they did not do this, the State Tax Department will be unable to legally administer, collect or enforce a new municipal sales and use tax for either town.

Mayors of both towns have been made aware of the situation.

There are two ways municipalities can charge a municipal sales and use tax. They can nullify their B&O tax and replace it with a local tax, or they can become a Home Rule municipality by going through an extensive approval process.

“Because neither town is a Home Rule municipality, the only way they may impose a municipal sales and use tax is to first repeal their B&O taxes,” Steager explained. “We are working with leadership in both towns to see how we may assist them.

Steager said it’s important for merchants in both towns be aware of the issue so that they don’t charge the tax in error. “They may need to reprogram cash registers if they’ve already programed them to begin charging the tax on July 1,” he said.

Local sales and use taxes are charged in addition to the state’s current 6 percent sales tax and the revenue they generate is distributed to the municipality that imposed the tax.

For more information on Home Rule in West Virginia, please go to http://tax.wv.gov/Business/SalesAndUseTax/MunicipalSalesAndUseTax/Pages/MunicipalSalesAndUseTax.aspx.