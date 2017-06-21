Most read
Crime Site Compiles U.S., WV, Huntington Crime Data
https://spotcrime.com/alertviewer/?dt=2017-06-20&id=7fe4a2f14f3cda6f66db...
The site incorporates police data and provides a Google generated photo of the crime venue as well as the brief incident report from police.
Daily crime reports are available:
https://spotcrime.com/wv/huntington/daily