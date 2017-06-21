Crime Site Compiles U.S., WV, Huntington Crime Data

 Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 03:12 Updated 11 min ago
Crime Site Compiles U.S., WV, Huntington Crime Data
Spot Crime image

The Spot Crime website analyzes data from across the United States, WV, and Huntington. You can view a daily map of crime report accumulations.

https://spotcrime.com/alertviewer/?dt=2017-06-20&id=7fe4a2f14f3cda6f66db...

The site incorporates police data and provides a Google generated photo of the crime venue as well as the brief incident report from police.

Daily crime reports are available:

https://spotcrime.com/wv/huntington/daily

 

