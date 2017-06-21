Rally Organizers Proclaim, You Ready to March Saturday

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 21:15

The Free the Nip March  in Charleston will take place Saturday, but a few modifications have been made to assist with Mayor Jones concerns. The location has been changed to Davis Park at 6 p.m.

Marchers must come to the location fully clothed. The march will still take place on Kanawha Blvd.

Sarah Starks posted at 10 p.m on Facebook:

Thank you all so much for your input on our recent pressures to postpone! We have made a decision and we WILL be marching on Saturday!

We will gather at Davis Park between 6 and 6:20P. We ask they you come to Davis Park FULLY CLOTHED. We will have some announcements before those who wish to reveal their breasts will all reveal together! Then we will begin our march at 6:30P.

We will not postpone because we are NOT ASHAMED & HAVE NOTHING TO BE ASHAMED OF.

We decided to move the time because, as parents. We feel we have a moral obligation to respect the wishes of other parents. They're not our children to raise.

For the record... MY BODY IS NOT A SPECTACLE."

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus