Rally Organizers Proclaim, You Ready to March Saturday
Marchers must come to the location fully clothed. The march will still take place on Kanawha Blvd.
Sarah Starks posted at 10 p.m on Facebook:
Thank you all so much for your input on our recent pressures to postpone! We have made a decision and we WILL be marching on Saturday!
We will gather at Davis Park between 6 and 6:20P. We ask they you come to Davis Park FULLY CLOTHED. We will have some announcements before those who wish to reveal their breasts will all reveal together! Then we will begin our march at 6:30P.
We will not postpone because we are NOT ASHAMED & HAVE NOTHING TO BE ASHAMED OF.
We decided to move the time because, as parents. We feel we have a moral obligation to respect the wishes of other parents. They're not our children to raise.
For the record... MY BODY IS NOT A SPECTACLE."