Huntington City Council Agenda Announced... and Revised

 Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 21:40 Updated 2 hours ago

Huntington City Council meets  Monday , June 26 @ 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at Huntington City Hall. The agenda is below. A measure regarding the Capitol Improvement Fund has apparently been removed since it did not go to the Finance Committee prior to placement on the agenda.

 

A G E N D A

 

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

June 26, 2017

 


4. Reports of the Mayor

 

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 106 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING CAPITAL ASSET POLICY

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

NOTE: This item was not to have been on the agenda because it had been pulled from consideration by the Finance Committee.

 

6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE APPROVAL OF AN AGREEMENT FOR COMMERCIAL FUEL CARD SERVICES

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL DESIGNATING THE NUMBER OF OFFICERS AT EACH RANK WITHIN THE POLICE DEPARTMENT AND OVERRIDING ANY PRIOR DESIGNATION OF THE NUMBER OF OFFICERS IN EACH RANK

 

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

 

8. Good & Welfare

 

9. Adjournment

