Huntington City Council Agenda Announced... and Revised

Huntington City Council meets Monday , June 26 @ 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at Huntington City Hall. The agenda is below. A measure regarding the Capitol Improvement Fund has apparently been removed since it did not go to the Finance Committee prior to placement on the agenda.

A G E N D A

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

June 26, 2017

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 106 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING CAPITAL ASSET POLICY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

NOTE: This item was not to have been on the agenda because it had been pulled from consideration by the Finance Committee.

6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE APPROVAL OF AN AGREEMENT FOR COMMERCIAL FUEL CARD SERVICES

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL DESIGNATING THE NUMBER OF OFFICERS AT EACH RANK WITHIN THE POLICE DEPARTMENT AND OVERRIDING ANY PRIOR DESIGNATION OF THE NUMBER OF OFFICERS IN EACH RANK

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

8. Good & Welfare

9. Adjournment