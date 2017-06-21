Most read
Huntington City Council Agenda Announced... and Revised
A G E N D A
HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL
June 26, 2017
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 106 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING CAPITAL ASSET POLICY
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
NOTE: This item was not to have been on the agenda because it had been pulled from consideration by the Finance Committee.
6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE APPROVAL OF AN AGREEMENT FOR COMMERCIAL FUEL CARD SERVICES
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL DESIGNATING THE NUMBER OF OFFICERS AT EACH RANK WITHIN THE POLICE DEPARTMENT AND OVERRIDING ANY PRIOR DESIGNATION OF THE NUMBER OF OFFICERS IN EACH RANK
Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley
8. Good & Welfare
9. Adjournment