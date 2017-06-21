NOTIFICATION JUNE 21

Finance Committee Meeting Following Thursday Work Session

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 21:46 Updated 2 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor

The Huntington City Council Finance and Administration Committee chairperson Joyce Clark announced on June 21 that there will be a meeting of the committee on June 22 following the council work session which begins at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The announced agenda includes:

There will be a meeting of the Administration & Finance Committee in City Council Chambers on Thursday, June 22, 2017 beginning 5 minutes following the end of the City Council Work Session. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

 

· Proposed Resolution: MOU with Housing Development Corporation and Recovery Point

· Review of May 31, 2017 Monthly Financial Statements

· Review of Financials Relating to Health Care Costs

· Other Matters as Necessary

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus