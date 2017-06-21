Most read
- Charleston Mayor Jones Will "Accomodate" Free the Nip Rally Planned Saturday for Charleston
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Social Media a Buzz Concerning Water Quality Billing
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
- Crime Site Compiles U.S., WV, Huntington Crime Data
- Huntington Fire Department Voting on Contract
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- Natsu no Tsubasacon 2017 Includes Potluck Picnic, Cosplay
NOTIFICATION JUNE 21
Finance Committee Meeting Following Thursday Work Session
Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 21:46 Updated 2 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
There will be a meeting of the Administration & Finance Committee in City Council Chambers on Thursday, June 22, 2017 beginning 5 minutes following the end of the City Council Work Session. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:
· Proposed Resolution: MOU with Housing Development Corporation and Recovery Point
· Review of May 31, 2017 Monthly Financial Statements
· Review of Financials Relating to Health Care Costs
· Other Matters as Necessary