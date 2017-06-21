Finance Committee Meeting Following Thursday Work Session

The Huntington City Council Finance and Administration Committee chairperson Joyce Clark announced on June 21 that there will be a meeting of the committee on June 22 following the council work session which begins at 4 p.m. Thursday.

There will be a meeting of the Administration & Finance Committee in City Council Chambers on Thursday, June 22, 2017 beginning 5 minutes following the end of the City Council Work Session. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

· Proposed Resolution: MOU with Housing Development Corporation and Recovery Point

· Review of May 31, 2017 Monthly Financial Statements

· Review of Financials Relating to Health Care Costs

· Other Matters as Necessary