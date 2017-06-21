Most read
- Charleston Mayor Jones Will "Accomodate" Free the Nip Rally Planned Saturday for Charleston
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Social Media a Buzz Concerning Water Quality Billing
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
- Crime Site Compiles U.S., WV, Huntington Crime Data
- Huntington Fire Department Voting on Contract
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- Natsu no Tsubasacon 2017 Includes Potluck Picnic, Cosplay
BREAKING.. Huntington Fire Department Rejects Contact
The offer is the same one rejected in March, according to Local 289 president Ray Canafax. The vote was 38-32 and staffing levels was the main objection.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams in a statement to WCHS TV determined the vote was a statement that the union did not want an affordable contract.
""We made a fair offer in consideration of what they city can afford. This is the second contract offer that has been rejected this year by the firefighters’ union. I take the union at its word that it does not want a contract the city can afford. Its time to move on and focus on protecting our citizens and their property.”