BREAKING.. Huntington Fire Department Rejects Contact

For the second time this year, members of the Huntington Fire Department have defeated a contract offer from the City of Huntington.

The offer is the same one rejected in March, according to Local 289 president Ray Canafax. The vote was 38-32 and staffing levels was the main objection.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams in a statement to WCHS TV determined the vote was a statement that the union did not want an affordable contract.

""We made a fair offer in consideration of what they city can afford. This is the second contract offer that has been rejected this year by the firefighters’ union. I take the union at its word that it does not want a contract the city can afford. Its time to move on and focus on protecting our citizens and their property.”