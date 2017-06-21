Piketon Holding Meeting on A-Plant Waste Alterations

Billy Spencer, Mayor of Piketon, Ohio, has announced that a presentation on the Waste Dump at the former Portsmouth Diffusion Plant site will occur during the Thursday, June 22, city council meeting. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Piketon Government Center, .

He cautioned, "it is not what we have been told."

Specifically, Spencer stated:

I want to invite everyone to a special council meeting tomorrow evening at the Piketon Government Center. It will start at 7pm. The subject is a presentation from Karl Kalbacher of the Ferguson Group in Washington DC. Karl will present his findings concerning the Nuclear Dump the Department of Energy wants to build right here next to our community and families if you care about your property values.