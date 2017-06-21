Piketon Holding Meeting on A-Plant Waste Alterations

 Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 22:35 Updated 32 min ago
Billy Spencer, Mayor of Piketon, Ohio, has announced that a presentation on the Waste Dump at the former Portsmouth Diffusion Plant site will occur during the Thursday, June 22, city council meeting. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Piketon Government Center, 411 South West Street Piketon Ohio. 45661.

He cautioned, "it is not what we have been told." 

Specifically, Spencer stated:

I want to invite everyone to a special council meeting tomorrow evening at the Piketon Government Center. It will start at 7pm. The subject is a presentation from Karl Kalbacher of the Ferguson Group in Washington DC. Karl will present his findings concerning the Nuclear Dump the Department of Energy wants to build right here next to our community and families if you care about your property values.

 

If you care about our community, If you care about our drinking water, if you care about our health, our families health, if you care about jobs in the future you should attend and hear what Karl has found concerning the chosen site. Let me just say this, it isn't what we've all been told."

