Rain Closes Portion of Huntington Arteries

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 00:15 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

 As of 3 a.m. Saturday, June 24, the following Huntington streets are closed due to high water:

5th Avenue between 23rd and 26th streets is now closed due to high water. Parts of 4th Avenue are also flooded in this area. Please do not drive through high water and risk your life or the lives of first responders.

Others include:

-- 8th Street is closed. Vehicle stuck in the water in the underpass. Emergency crews are responding. PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH HIGH WATER.

-- Arlington Boulevard has been closed by the Huntington Fire Department due to extremely high water covering the roadway.

--5th Avenue in the 2500 block is impassible because of flooding. This is in the area of Gino's Pub.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus