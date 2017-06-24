Most read
Rain Closes Portion of Huntington Arteries
Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 00:15 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Others include:
-- 8th Street is closed. Vehicle stuck in the water in the underpass. Emergency crews are responding. PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH HIGH WATER.
-- Arlington Boulevard has been closed by the Huntington Fire Department due to extremely high water covering the roadway.
--5th Avenue in the 2500 block is impassible because of flooding. This is in the area of Gino's Pub.