Huntington Council Organizing Committee on Drug Control Policy

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 00:26 Updated 1 hour ago

Huntington City Council will hold an organizational Drug Control Police Committee meeting, Monday, June 26, following the council meeting.

Council meets at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall.

At large councilwoman Carol Polan will chair the committee. Other members  are Tonia Paige, Bill Shockley, Charlie McComas, and Joyce Clark.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus