Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Huntington Fire Department Narrowly Rejects Contract
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Charleston Mayor Jones Will "Accomodate" Free the Nip Rally Planned Saturday for Charleston
- Scholarship in undergraduate nursing at Marshall endowed by Jane and Lee Flower
- Marshall University students earn professional awards for nonprofit work
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
- Piketon Holding Meeting on A-Plant Waste Alterations
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
Huntington Council Organizing Committee on Drug Control Policy
At large councilwoman Carol Polan will chair the committee. Other members are Tonia Paige, Bill Shockley, Charlie McComas, and Joyce Clark.