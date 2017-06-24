Flood Warning Issued, Includes Cabell County

 Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 02:03 Updated 9 hours ago
Flood Warning for...
Boyd County in northeastern Kentucky...
Southern Greenup County in northeastern Kentucky...
Northwestern Lawrence County in northeastern Kentucky...

Carter County in northeastern Kentucky...
Southeastern Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio...
Northwestern Cabell County in central West Virginia...
Northwestern Wayne County in western West Virginia...

* Until 545 AM EDT
