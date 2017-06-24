Flint Group in Huntington Closing

 Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 04:31 Updated 7 hours ago

Flint Group Pigments (formerly Standard Ultramarine) will close its plant in the 2400 block of 5th Avenue, leaving about 50 employees out of work. Since the property contains land in close proximity to that eyed by Mayor Steve Williams for new development . The advanced plan centers on an acquisition of the ACF site. 

Although Flint will close , the manufacturer of various dyes , hopes to relocate some employees.

 

