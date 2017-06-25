Women Diplomatically Proclaim Body Equality, Free Choice in Charleston

A group of women and men --- fully clothed and topless --- rallied on the streets of downtown Charleston from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kearston Sapphire Jackson, one of the Free the Nip WV organizers said, "It was mainly respectful, there was a man sitting in the back of his truck smoking a cigar, there was people (male and female) yelling nice boobs..."

proclaiming gender equality and freedom of expression. Despite a few insensitive words from bystanders, the demonstration occurred peacefully, respectfully and celebrated diversity while objecting to "double standards."

Ms. Jackson praised those who participated.

It was an amazing turn out! We had people from every age group, Elderly, adult, youth, child, and infant!It was amazing so many like-minded people with such diversity!"

Co-organizer Sarah Stark added, "I was blown away by the number of marchers and the supportive crowds. We received many threats & harassing messages prior to the event. I had a lot of anxiety. But in the end, I didn't see any counter protesters. I heard few hecklers."

She continued, "We received so much more support than I ever imagined we would. Many parents brought their children, myself included. I believe we made a powerful statement for normalization of the female body."

Ms. Jackson said "My favorite sign is "for a cause bigger than my boobs" It was so awesome to stand with these women!"One woman called attention to a classic photo of Mary nursing the baby Jesus:

"Mary nursing Jesus has been a very popular subject over the centuries. This painting is the Madonna Litta, by Leonardo da Vinci."

However, one woman brought an indecent exposure ticket to the march which she received after sun bathing in a remote section of a WV state park.

Indications are that the $171 ticket has not been paid. It will be contested.

Another told of difficulties finding accommodations in Charleston Towne Center for breast feeding, stating that several retailers declined to permit rest room usage.

West Virginia statutes are considered 'vague' on women appearing topless in public, although consulted attorneys interpreted them to permit the choice.

Originally, Charleston Mayor Danny Jones indicated no objections, but changed his mind after receiving concerns from parents regarding a children's exhibit during FESTIVALL. Jones asked that the "naked spectacle" be postponed. Organizers spoke with FESTIVALL organizers and consented to shift the start of the Free the Nip rally until one half hour AFTER the closing of the children's exhibit.

In deference to the controversy, participants were asked to "support" the cause without a mandatory topfree requirement. Hundreds of men and women showed --- some shirtless, some with painted chests, some wearing masks, some fully clothed, some breast feeding, some wearing shirts sans bra, and others completely topless.

Two representatives of the ACLU attended the demonstration. They provided handouts on proper demonstration behavior and procedures in case of arrest.

One FB poster praised the rally and its outcome:

"This is making conversation a whole lot of places. Some serious, some hoity toity, and some downright rude and holier than thou, but it is making conversation!"

Ms Jackson concluded, " I want to thank everybody who came out today and supported us!! It was so amazing to see so many like-minded people out today! Secondly I want to thank Sarah Starks!! Yes, this might have been my bold idea, but without you, Sarah, I would have had no idea how to do this! Thirdly, I want to thank our audience!! Though there were many negative comments (rule number one! don't read the comments section lol) the people of our home, applauded us as we walked down the street!

One woman posted that though she did not support the rally, "No one got arrested, molested or hurt and that's always a good thing. Good job."

A male philosophically wrote:

"Bless everyone for the courage ,we are free people we do have rights,remember this there has been many before us from whom gave so much some the ultimate sacrifice so we as free AMERICA can do and say as each of us can share life as short as it is, we must understand few things, if you want to walk in the darkness all the time,then don't turn light on when you walk into room."

Prior to the march, some voiced the opinion that women exposing their breasts tempts males to "follow them home and rape them."

Recalling the words of one female speaker, "I was truly touched by one of the speakers. She said it was BS that women should wear tops because some men can't control themselves. The next words floored me: That's degrading to men," she said.





Some images have been posted from the groups web page. Most have been cropped family friendly, illustrating the size of the crowd and the signage displayed. One woman asked that a similar demonstration be held in Huntington. An agreeing post asked, "make this happen."