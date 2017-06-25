LOCATION STILL OPEN AFTER CRASH

Family Dollar Struck, Breached by Vehicle

 Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 03:08 Updated 36 min ago
Jonna Shelton/David Williams

The Family Dollar location on Eighth Avenue has a new unintended side entrance.  Sometime Saturday, June 24, a vehicle ran through the exterior wall.

No word has been received on cause of the accident.

A Facebook post from Jonna Shelton indicated that police spoke with the uninjured truck driver who then left the scene.

  The store closed following the incident.

However, it had reopened by about 8:30 p.m with some temporary repairs made and yellow tape directing customers away from damage.

