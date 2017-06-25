Most read
LOCATION STILL OPEN AFTER CRASH
Family Dollar Struck, Breached by Vehicle
No word has been received on cause of the accident.
A Facebook post from Jonna Shelton indicated that police spoke with the uninjured truck driver who then left the scene.
The store closed following the incident.
However, it had reopened by about 8:30 p.m with some temporary repairs made and yellow tape directing customers away from damage.