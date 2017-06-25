Huntington Police Investigating Shooting

Huntington Police are on the scene of a shooting that had been reported at about 4:35 a.m. Sunday, June 25 near the 1700 and 1800 block of Seventh Avenue and Buffington. The condition of the victim has not been reported.

Dispatches indicate up to three suspects, one of which is black and wore a hoodie.

A caller indicated, "one of my teammates got shot."

A detective has been called out.

No other details are currently available.