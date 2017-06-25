Most read
Huntington Police Investigating Shooting
Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 03:46 Updated 7 min ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Dispatches indicate up to three suspects, one of which is black and wore a hoodie.
A caller indicated, "one of my teammates got shot."
A detective has been called out.
No other details are currently available.