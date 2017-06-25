Natsu Picnic 2017 Turns Out Cos Play Fans IMAGES

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 18:55 Photos by Crystal St. Clair, Photos by Tony E. Rutherford

The summer 2017 'preview' of the upcoming Tsubasacon turned out hundreds of fans for the Natsu picnic at Ritter Park.

A pot luck lunch preceded costume contests, spear fighting, and a group photo.

Tsubasacon will be held October 13-15 at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena and includes guests, vendors, gaming and cosplay. Tickets are now on sale.

