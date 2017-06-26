Most read
Huntington woman sentenced to federal prison for heroin crime
On March 30, 2016, agents with the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Smith’s residence located at 1814 7th Avenue in Huntington. When agents entered the residence, Smith concealed approximately 45 grams of heroin on her person. During the search, agents recovered a loaded 9mm pistol, digital scales, a drug press, and a magic bullet blender used to mix heroin. Smith was arrested based on a warrant pending from Putnam County and transported to the Huntington Police Department where she provided agents with the heroin that she had hidden. Smith admitted that the heroin was intended for distribution.
The Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. The sentence was imposed by Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.
This prosecution was brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.