Huntington Council Reduces Number of Police Captains, 103 Authorized on Force

Huntington City Council voted favorably on a resolution to reshuffle the rankings in the Huntington Police Department that sets 103 (including the police chief) as an authorized total.

The resolution found opposition particularly on a reduction in the number of Captains. During an April discussion council members voted favorably on a resolution to reduce the number of higher ranking officers opening about $178,000 to hire more boots on the street.

At tonight's council session, city attorney Scott Damron advised that the April resolution came through a "waiver of the rules" and could be subject to legal challenge.

Mike Shockley sponsored the new resolution which also reduces the number of lieutenants by one (8 to 7) and sergeants by two (17 to 15). No one will be let go or demoted. The changes will come through attrition.

Retired officer Mike Davis spoke in opposition. He indicated that it removes incentives for officers who have been working to move up in the ranks.

At large councilwoman Rebecca Thacker opposed the reduction in the number of captains to three. She was the lone no vote. Chairman Mark Bates was not present.

Thacker said that removal of incentives "take police officer's rights away. I don't think its fair. They take training; they put their lives in jeopardy."

She supports the patrol officer increase from 47 to 57.

The council woman who has survived two life threatening infections acknowledged that often her votes are not popular with the administration.

"I support the people," who favor curtailing the rampant crime and overdose statistics, she told HNN.

Reshuffling of HPD ranks began in the Spring after budget sessions that revealed a "call out" received a mandatory amount of minimum hours, including some that were not related to emergency incidents.

Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli did not comment on the staff realignments.