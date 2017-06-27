Retail Week Underway in Downtown Huntington

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 01:06 Updated 5 hours ago
Retail Week Underway in Downtown Huntington

Downtown Huntington on June 26 kicked off the inaugural Retail Week sponsored by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with Downtown Live.

 Sixteen retailers are participating. 

District 3 City Councilman Alex Vence joined Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President Bill Bissett and local retailers in announcing Retail Week Monday afternoon at Pullman Square.  

Participating in the event are: Kenzington Alley,  AT&T Mobility, Beltone, Brand Yourself, T.K. Dodrill Jewelers, Empire Books & News, Fanelli Boys, Inc., Full Circle Ceramic, Verizon, Trendz & Treats, Sprint, Runway Couture, The Pottery Place and Carroll Gallery and the Marshall University School of Art & Design.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus