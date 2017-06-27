Most read
Retail Week Underway in Downtown Huntington
Sixteen retailers are participating.
District 3 City Councilman Alex Vence joined Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President Bill Bissett and local retailers in announcing Retail Week Monday afternoon at Pullman Square.
Participating in the event are: Kenzington Alley, AT&T Mobility, Beltone, Brand Yourself, T.K. Dodrill Jewelers, Empire Books & News, Fanelli Boys, Inc., Full Circle Ceramic, Verizon, Trendz & Treats, Sprint, Runway Couture, The Pottery Place and Carroll Gallery and the Marshall University School of Art & Design.