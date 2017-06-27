Retail Week Underway in Downtown Huntington

Downtown Huntington on June 26 kicked off the inaugural Retail Week sponsored by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with Downtown Live.

Sixteen retailers are participating.

District 3 City Councilman Alex Vence joined Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President Bill Bissett and local retailers in announcing Retail Week Monday afternoon at Pullman Square.

Participating in the event are: Kenzington Alley, AT&T Mobility, Beltone, Brand Yourself, T.K. Dodrill Jewelers, Empire Books & News, Fanelli Boys, Inc., Full Circle Ceramic, Verizon, Trendz & Treats, Sprint, Runway Couture, The Pottery Place and Carroll Gallery and the Marshall University School of Art & Design.