Pike County Warned of Gangs, MS-13 Headed to Ohio
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 01:10 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The safety alert on Facebook warns:
MS-13, an International Criminal Gang and or Konvicted Family gang members are allegedly coming into Pike County this weekend.
Possibly planning on “taking out” believed snitches and spread “HOTSHOTS” of heavily laced Heroin into the area that could cause an extremely large amount of overdoses in Pike County and surrounding counties.
This is according to very limited intelligence deputies have gathered in recent drug related investigations across the area in the past weeks.
Sheriff Charles Reader, Pike County, Ohio