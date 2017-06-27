Pike County Warned of Gangs, MS-13 Headed to Ohio

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 01:10 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

Sheriff Charles Reader has stunned Pike County , Ohio, residents with a warning on social media that gangs and tainted drugs may be heading to the region. 

The safety alert on Facebook warns: 

 

MS-13, an International Criminal Gang and or Konvicted Family gang members are allegedly coming into Pike  County this weekend.

Possibly planning on “taking out” believed snitches and spread “HOTSHOTS” of heavily laced Heroin into the area that could cause an extremely large amount of overdoses in Pike County and surrounding counties.

This is according to very limited intelligence deputies have gathered in recent drug related investigations across the area in the past weeks.

Sheriff Charles Reader, Pike County, Ohio

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus