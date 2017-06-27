Pike County Warned of Gangs, MS-13 Headed to Ohio

Sheriff Charles Reader has stunned Pike County , Ohio, residents with a warning on social media that gangs and tainted drugs may be heading to the region.

The safety alert on Facebook warns:

MS-13, an International Criminal Gang and or Konvicted Family gang members are allegedly coming into Pike County this weekend.

Possibly planning on “taking out” believed snitches and spread “HOTSHOTS” of heavily laced Heroin into the area that could cause an extremely large amount of overdoses in Pike County and surrounding counties.

This is according to very limited intelligence deputies have gathered in recent drug related investigations across the area in the past weeks.

Sheriff Charles Reader, Pike County, Ohio