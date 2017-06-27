Costumes in Summer Popular for Natsu Pre-Anime Convention Picnic

The summer 2017 'preview' of the upcoming Tsubasacon turned out hundreds of fans for the Natsu picnic at Ritter Park.

No, it was not a prelude to Halloween, but the mostly younger adults participated in nerd-inspired fan activities as a prelude and promotion for the October convention.

Tsubasacon is held October 13-15 at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena and includes guests, vendors, gaming and cosplay. Tickets are now on sale.

The pot luck picnic lunch preceded costume contests, spear fighting, and a group photo. Donations were encouraged for the Ronald McDonald House.

For a page of images from the gathering, click: http://www.huntingtonnews.net/149869