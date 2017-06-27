Costumes in Summer Popular for Natsu Pre-Anime Convention Picnic

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 00:00 Updated 5 hours ago
Costumes in Summer Popular for Natsu Pre-Anime Convention Picnic

The summer 2017 'preview' of the upcoming Tsubasacon turned out hundreds of fans for the Natsu picnic at Ritter Park.

No, it was not a prelude to Halloween, but the mostly younger adults participated in nerd-inspired fan activities as a prelude and promotion for the October convention.

Tsubasacon is held October 13-15 at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena and includes guests, vendors, gaming and cosplay. Tickets are now on sale.

The  pot luck picnic  lunch preceded costume contests, spear fighting, and a group photo. Donations were encouraged for the Ronald McDonald House.

Costumes in Summer Popular for Natsu Pre-Anime Convention Picnic

For a page of images from the gathering, click: http://www.huntingtonnews.net/149869

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus