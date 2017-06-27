Most read
Wayne County Drug Unit Arrests Huntington Suspect
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 02:51 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Friday, the US Marshals Cuffed Task Force arrested two suspects in the Wayne area for warrants issued by the WCSD DEU after a drug investigation. One suspect is currently on probation after a drug conviction by the WCSD DEU in 2015 and is now charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver X 2 and Conspiracy. The other suspect is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance X 2 and Conspiracy.