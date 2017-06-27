Wayne County Drug Unit Arrests Huntington Suspect

 Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 02:51 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Wayne County Drug Unit Arrests Huntington Suspect

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department Drug Enforcement Unit along with the Sheriff arrested a drug suspect from Huntington in the Kenova area of US Rt 52 on Sunday, June 25.

The suspect was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Crystal Methamphetamine, Pseudoephedrine Altered, Possession with Intent to Deliver (Sch iv), and three misdemeanors.

Friday, the US Marshals Cuffed Task Force arrested two suspects in the Wayne area for warrants issued by the WCSD DEU after a drug investigation. One suspect is currently on probation after a drug conviction by the WCSD DEU in 2015 and is now charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver X 2 and Conspiracy. The other suspect is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance X 2 and Conspiracy.

