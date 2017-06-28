Community Meetings Focus on Dilapidated Structures

The City of Huntington, in partnership with the national, nonprofit Center for Community Progress, will host a series of community meetings this month to learn how vacant, abandoned and dilapidated buildings affect residents of Fairfield, Highlawn and the West End.

The meetings will be conducted from noon to 1:30 p.m. July 11 at New Baptist Church, 610 28th St., in Highlawn; from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 11 at the Marie Redd Center, 1750 9th Ave., in Fairfield; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. July 12, at Central United Methodist Church, 1043 Jefferson Ave., in the West End.

The meetings are part of a technical assistance scholarship that the City of Huntington received from the Center for Community Progress. Huntington was only one of three communities nationwide to receive a scholarship this year, joining Albany, New York, and Memphis, Tennessee.

Technical assistance delivered through the scholarship program will help the Huntington Urban Renewal Authority and other local and statewide stakeholders understand the costs that vacant and abandoned properties impose on municipal government and residents.

Through the Technical Assistance Scholarship Program (TASP), the Center for Community Progress, a national nonprofit, helps communities break new ground in their efforts to address property vacancy, abandonment, and deterioration. Community Progress then shares best practices developed through TASP with its national audience.

Huntington will receive up to 400 hours of assistance from a team of national experts through November 2017. Assistance may include a diagnosis of the most pressing problems, evaluation n of current systems and strategies, and recommendations on solutions that involve key government decision-makers, residents, and other stakeholders.

Assistance in Huntington will focus on delinquent tax enforcement systems, public safety, and neighborhood stabilization. The goal is to raise awareness among rural communities seeking to better understand the costs of, and solutions for, vacancy and abandonment in West Virginia and beyond.

Huntington and the other recipients were chosen through a competitive process, which included a written application round followed by an in-person site assessment for five finalists. Proposed projects were reviewed on a range of criteria, including the potential for innovation from which other cities can learn, demonstrated leadership to implement reform, overall scale of vacancy challenges, and need for outside assistance. Grant funding from JPMorgan Chase provides the program’s support.