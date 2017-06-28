Physical therapy faculty member receives board certification for pediatric specialty

Dr. Ashley Mason of the Marshall University College of Health Professions has received board certification with a specialty in pediatrics through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties.

Mason, an assistant professor and co-director of clinical education in the college’s School of Physical Therapy, is one of a handful of pediatric physical therapy specialists in the region, according to Dr. Scott Davis, chair of Marshall’s physical therapy program.

“Dr. Mason has been a wonderful addition to Marshall’s School of Physical Therapy. As a board certified pediatric physical therapist, she brings a wealth of knowledge and clinical experience to our students in the area of pediatrics,” Davis said. “With the addition of Dr. Mason, eight of the 10 School of Physical Therapy faculty are board certified physical therapists. Specialties include pediatrics, orthopedics, cardiopulmonary, geriatrics, sports and neurologic physical therapy.”

Mason said this certification allows her to ensure that both students and the general public are receiving excellent patient care and education.

“Students can have further confidence in their education knowing that it is provided by someone who carries a board certified specialization in that particular content area,” Mason said. “I think it is an incredible accomplishment for our faculty to have 80% board certification. It is a rigorous process to obtain these certifications, and it just shows the level of commitment that the faculty at Marshall’s School of Physical Therapy possess. This is an accomplishment that sets us apart from many other programs and far exceeds the national average.”