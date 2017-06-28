HSB Statement on Customer Shut Off Notices

For customers whose sewer account becomes delinquent, you will receive a termination letter in the mail stating your last day for payment before shut off. Payment must be received prior to 3pm the day of shut off.

Should your water service be terminated, in addition to the delinquent balance AND DEPOSIT REQUIREMENTS, you will be responsible for paying a service charge of $25.00 for the disconnect and $25.00 for the reconnect. The total amount must be paid prior to your water service being reinstated.

You have the right to challenge the termination if you believe any of the following conditions apply to you:

1. Any portion of the bill is in dispute.

2. You are being charged for service not received.

3. The information reflected on the termination notice concerning your account is incorrect.

4. You are only able to pay installments.

If the reason for your challenge is 1, 2 or 3 you will have to pay the amount not in dispute. If the reason for your challenge is number 4, we will attempt to negotiate a deferred payment contract with you.

YOU MUST NOTIFY OUR OFFICE BEFORE THE DATE OF TERMINATION IN ORDER TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS UNDER THIS PSC RULE.

If you have any questions please call our office at 304-696-5564.

All payments made within 48 hours of the last payment date and time must be made at 555 7th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701

If you are not satisfied with our resolution of this matter, you may file an appeal with the PSC. 1-800-642-8544 or Utility Appeal, PSC of WV, PO Box 812, Charleston WV 25323

If you need assistance to pay your bill, you may contact the WV Dept of Human Resources at 304-528-5800 for a referral.

You will receive a courtesy call 36 hours prior to termination of your water service. The HSB has elected to use an automated voice message system to notify customers.