MU Approves Beer Sales and Facility Upgrades for Fans’ Experience

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University’s Board of Governors approved Wednesday a new policy that will allow beer sales throughout Joan C. Edwards Stadium for home football games starting with the 2017 season. The policy includes the designation of multiple alcohol-free seating sections.

The athletic department also unveiled its plan for two construction projects on the west side of the football stadium, both of which are scheduled to be completed by August. On the southwest side of the stadium, between Gate B and Gate C, construction is underway for 2,340 square feet of additional retail space, which will be called the HerdZone Stadium Store, and it will sell official merchandise for Herd athletics.

On the northwest side of the stadium, between Gate A and Gate B, will be the site of the concourse stadium expansion, which will provide more than 1,200 square feet of additional space for vendors on the interior of the stadium, which will help with beer sales.

Televisions will also be added in front of the main concession stands throughout Edwards Stadium. These monitors will serve multiple purposes to help enhance a patron’s involvement while attending a Marshall event.

“This is a continuation of our goal to provide more amenities for our fan base that makes attending Marshall Football games a more enjoyable experience,” Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick said. “We have played a lot of winning football in our stadium over the past five years and we have great opponents such as Pittsburgh, Boise State, North Carolina State, and Navy just to name a few over the next five years, and it is imperative that the investment in our fan experience matches our football brand. We are excited about this next round of enhancements and we know our fans will enjoy them, too.”

In 2016, Marshall University expanded alcohol sales, beer and wine, from the Big Green Room to include the chairback seating areas. Previously, consumption of the alcohol purchased was limited to the Big Green Room.

Parts of sections 100, 105, 113, 126 and 228 will be designated as non-alcohol areas.

The HerdZone Stadium Store will feature direct access from the concourse inside the stadium and another entry point facing the West Lot. The store will specialize in Marshall Athletics gear and exclusive apparel. Follett, who is Marshall University’s campus store merchandiser is providing the funding for the construction of the facility.