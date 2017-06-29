Explosion Rips Murray State Dormitory

At 4:53 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, an explosion occurred in New Richmond Hall. The cause of the explosion is believed to be a gas leak. Individuals are being asked to stay out of the affected area until emergency officials have given the all clear. Any on-campus visitors within the affected area are being relocated. All participants in Adventures in Math and Science (AIMS), Governor Scholars Program (GSP) and Commonwealth Honors Academy (CHA) have been relocated.

Calloway County Emergency Management Director William Call confirmed Murray State University’s new Richmond Residential College had the natural gas leak before 5 p.m. local time.



Call said one Murray State employee who was in the building at the time was injured, and a large portion of the building was destroyed. The building was not full of students because of the summer break.

Kentucky State Police continue their investigation.

President Bob Davies posted the following: In regard to an event earlier today on the Murray State University campus, all participants in Adventures in Math and Science (AIMS), Governor Scholars Program (GSP) and Commonwealth Honors Academy (CHA) have been accounted for and relocated. As you may be aware, at 4:53 p.m. this afternoon, an explosion occurred in New Richmond Hall. The cause of the explosion is believed to be a gas leak. Individuals are being asked to stay out of the affected area until emergency officials have given the all clear. Any on-campus visitors within the affected area are being relocated. Counseling services will be provided as needed. Any concerned parent or guardian may reach the University at 270-809-4142. All other persons should monitor the website for further updates.

