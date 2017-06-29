Marshall to offer anime drawing class for students ages 10-16

Students ages 10-16 can participate in an anime drawing class starting Tuesday, July 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Marshall University’s Visual Arts Center, and continuing Tuesdays and Thursdays at the same times until Aug. 10.

The program is presented by the university’s Center for Continuing Education. Cost is $75, and potential students can register at www.marshall.edu/ce.

“With this class, I will be teaching how to draw in the Japanese-style cartoon, called anime,” said Kara Hancock, the instructor for the class. “Unleash your creativity with lots of practice exercises, creative drawing time, practice with posing, and really testing your limits as a young artist. At the end of this course, you will have basic knowledge of anime and how to draw it, as well as basic artist concepts to continue improving outside of class!”

For further information on the class, contact Emily McCallister, program coordinator, by phone at 304-972-7672 or by e-mail at mccallist118@live.marshall.edu.