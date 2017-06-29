Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Huntington Sanitary Board Hires Security at Payment Window
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- DEVELOPING: Maxey Flats Radionuclides Still Migrating, Remediation Method Didn’t Completely Work
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
- Anna Adkins Earns ‘Travel Marketing Professional’ Certification From Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College
- Marshall Football Player Recovering from Sunday Shooting
- Huntington woman sentenced to federal prison for heroin crime
- Community Meetings Focus on Dilapidated Structures
Marshall to offer anime drawing class for students ages 10-16
The program is presented by the university’s Center for Continuing Education. Cost is $75, and potential students can register at www.marshall.edu/ce.
“With this class, I will be teaching how to draw in the Japanese-style cartoon, called anime,” said Kara Hancock, the instructor for the class. “Unleash your creativity with lots of practice exercises, creative drawing time, practice with posing, and really testing your limits as a young artist. At the end of this course, you will have basic knowledge of anime and how to draw it, as well as basic artist concepts to continue improving outside of class!”
For further information on the class, contact Emily McCallister, program coordinator, by phone at 304-972-7672 or by e-mail at mccallist118@live.marshall.edu.