Marshall Football Player Recovering from Sunday Shooting
Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 00:43 Updated 8 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Due to privacy laws, MU will not release the name of the victim who is expected to make a full recovery.
Scanner traffic at the time surmised that the victim may have been caught in "crossfire."
No arrests have been made. Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli indicated that the investigation is ongoing.
Originally, from the scene, one to three possible suspects were mentioned, as well as a possible second victim.