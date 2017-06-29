Marshall Football Player Recovering from Sunday Shooting

The 911 call originated from the 1700 block of Seventh Avenue where a call told dispatch that "one of his teammates got shot."

A shooting at 4:35 a.m. Sunday, June 25 in an alley behind the 1900 block of Seventh Avenue and Buffington Avenue injured a Marshall University football player, according to a release from the school's Department of Athletics.

Due to privacy laws, MU will not release the name of the victim who is expected to make a full recovery.

Scanner traffic at the time surmised that the victim may have been caught in "crossfire."

No arrests have been made. Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli indicated that the investigation is ongoing.

Originally, from the scene, one to three possible suspects were mentioned, as well as a possible second victim.