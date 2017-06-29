Mayor Williams Joins Health Care Discussion on Substance Abuse Treatment

Mayor Steve Williams on Wednesday morning was included in a bipartisan group of mayors representing the U.S. Conference of Mayors to discuss the impact that the U.S. Senate's healthcare bill would have on cities and towns across the country.



Mayor Williams was joined on the national press conference call by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio; Mesa, Arizona, Mayor John Giles; Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan W haley; Reno, Nevada, Mayor Hillary Schieve; and Bangor, Maine, Mayor Joe Baldacci.





The group collectively called for Congress to consider the impact this bill will have on Americans, and specifically how the Senate bill will eliminate coverage and treatment for Americans with substance abuse issues, making the fight against the country's opioid epidemic more difficult.



Here is the entirety of Mayor Williams' comments:



"The one thing we have observed at the local level is that we depend on bipartisanship. It involves working with senators and members of the U.S. House of Representatives in each party. I find it interesting that we’re able to work so successfully in a bipartisan manner with our national representatives, but once it gets to Washington, it breaks down.



Locally, we don’t have the luxury to avoid issues. We’re expected to resolve a problem, not necessarily place blame as an excuse for inaction. The residents of our city need partners in fighting our health crisis. I’m pleased to hear that both Sen. Manchin and Sen. Capito in West Virginia have indicated their opposition to the healthcare bill as drafted, and their position that they have taken publicly is consistent with our private conversations.



In Huntington as in the state of West Virginia, our population is challenged by heart disease, obesity, diabetes and addiction. I’m concerned about the funding of Medicaid and the effect on people with pre-existing conditions. But I am particularly concerned about the commitment to fighting the opiate epidemic. The opiate epidemic is mislabeled. It’s an opiate pandemic. This pandemic is the single greatest public health threat facing our nation. We’re losing a generation and possibly a second generation of productivity, and the effects warrant immediate access to treatment.



In Huntington, we live in a county with a population of 96,000. We have been able to estimate that the medical costs relating to addressing the effects of opiate addiction is costing my county in excess of $100 million per year. That’s for treating Hepatitis B and C, endocarditis, infection in and around the heart, and neonatal abstinence syndrome babies. It’s estimated that 20 percent of the babies born in our community are fighting some form of addiction.



When we look at that rate of $100 million of healthcare costs per year, with our nation’s population of 321 million, that translates to an annual healthcare cost across the nation of $334.8 billion just to fight the effects of the opiate epidemic.



Gutting Medicaid for the most vulnerable places at risk those with pre-existing conditions and spells economic disaster for a state that is facing a challenged budget such as ours. Choosing not to be a full, participating partner in fighting the opiate epidemic is nothing short of political malpractice.



Again, I’m grateful for the leadership shown by Sen. Manchin and Sen. Capito, and I trust a bipartisan effort. What we learned at the local level is that when individuals talk to one another, they can find ways to come to a mutual agreement."

