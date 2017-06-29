Most read
Huntington Fire Department Receives Grant from WV American Water
“Assisting our local fire departments is one of the most vital things we can do to ensure the safety and security of our communities,” said West Virginia American Water president Brian Bruce. “West Virginia American Water is very proud to support organizations that play such a valuable role in the continued protection of our customers.”
The program covers a wide range of fire department expenses associated with personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training and related activities that will be used to support community fire protection. A team of West Virginia American Water employees selected the 12 grant recipients through a rigorous screening and application review process. The selected organizations and their funding fulfilments are:
Boone County
· Racine Volunteer Fire Department ($500) for the purchase of 20 fire retardant hoods
Cabell County
· Huntington Fire Department ($1,000) toward the purchase of 88 fire retardant hoods
Fayette County
· Ansted Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of one complete fire hydrant bag (enabling quick and successful hydrant hookup)
Kanawha County
· Belle Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) for 15 pairs of structural firefighting gloves and 15 Fire retardant hoods
· Malden Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) for a portable scene light and 10 pairs of structural firefighting gloves
· Tornado Volunteer Fire Department ($950) for a small boat motor
· Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department ($500) for the purchase of 20 fire retardant hoods
Lewis County
· Weston Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of basic dive equipment
· Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department ($500) toward the purchase of vital hand tools
Mercer County
· Bluefield Fire Department ($1,000) toward the purchase of updated personal protective gear for 16 firefighters
Putnam County
· Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department ($800) for the purchase of a cordless drill with rechargeable batteries, windshield cutter and cordless reciprocating saw
Webster County
· Webster Springs Volunteer Fire Department ($935) for the purchase of a plastic rescue stretcher
West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest water utility in the state, providing high quality and reliable water services to approximately 550,000 people. Founded in 1886, American Water is the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,700 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found at www.westvirginiaamwater.com.