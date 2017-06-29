Most read
"Beauty and the Beast" Continues Ritter Park run
"Cabaret" (Musical)
by Kander and Ebb
Hipp Stage Productions
Fri June 30 at 8pm
Matinees Sat-Sun July 1-2 at 2pm
Peoples Bank Theatre
222 Putnam St, Marietta, OH
All seats $20
https://www.facebook.com/events/1295161530540840/
"Magic Treehouse: Dinosaurs Before Dark" (Musical - Theatre by Children)
Performance by Summer Theater Camp sponsored by the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau
Fri-Sat June 30-July 1at 7:30pm
Barboursville Park Amphitheater, Barboursville, WV
Tickets $5
Call Eddie Harbert at 304.360.2749 for tickets.
Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com
_____________________________
UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE
"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" (Musical - Outdoor)
Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park)
Fri-Sun July 21-23 / 28-30at 8:30pm
Gates open for picnicking at 7pm
Children's Preshow at 7:30pm
"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" at 8:30pm
Ritter Park Amphitheater
1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV
$15 Adults / $12 Children and Seniors / Group Rates Available
Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show. Please call 1.304.696.5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1769326023388749/
"Anything Goes" (Musical)
by Cole Porter
Directed by Nina Pasinetti
Charleston Light Opera Guild
Fri -Sat July 28-29/ Aug 4-5 at 8pm
Matinees Sun July 30 and Aug 6 at 3pm
Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre
Tennessee Ave, Charleston, WV
All tickets $20 available NOW at
charlestonlightoperaguild.org
"All Shook Up" (Musical)
Featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, book by Joe DiPietro
July 28 at 7:30pm, July 29 at 3pm and 7:30pm
Paramount Arts Center
1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY
Tickets TBA
606-324-0007
"Xanadu, Jr" (Musical - Theatre by Children)
Performance by Summer Theater Camp sponsored by the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau
Fri-Sat Aug 4-5 at 7:30pm
Barboursville Park Amphitheater, Barboursville, WV
Tickets $5
Call Eddie Harbert at (304) 360-2749 for tickets.
“Grease” (Musical)
The Aracoma Story, Inc.
Thurs-Sun Aug 3-6 / 10-13 / 17-20 at 8:30pm
Liz Spurlock Amphitheater
Chief Logan State Park, Logan, WV
$12 Adults / $10 Students and seniors / $6 Children under 10.
Internet fees will apply.
"Carmilla" (Play)
Based on the horror classic by J. Sheridan LeFanu. Adapted by John Johnson and Adam Stover.
Crooked Letter Creative and Astral Theatre Collective
Fri-Sat Aug 11-12 / 18-19 at 8pm
Alban Arts Center
65 Olde Main Plaza, St Albans, WV
*Horror Genre. Contains strong imagery. Viewer discretion advised.
$15 General Admission
“A Catered Affair” (Musical)
by Harvey Feirstein and John Bucchino
directed by Bil Neal
Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)
Fri-Sat Aug 11-12 at 8pm
Thurs-Sat Aug 17-19 at 8pm
ARTS Renaissance
900 8th St. Huntington, WV
General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show
Dinner menu: TBA. This venue cannot sell alcohol. However, you are welcome to bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with dinner.
artstristate.org
“The Odd Couple” (Play)
by Neil Simon
directed by Gene Anthony
Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)
Fri-Sat Oct 13-14 at 8pm
Thurs-Sat Oct 19-21 at 8pm
ARTS Renaissance
900 8th St. Huntington, WV
General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show
Dinner menu: TBA. This venue cannot sell alcohol. However, you are welcome to bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with dinner.
artstristate.org
_____________
AUDITIONS
AUDITIONS FOR: "Moriarity and the Ripper" (Play)
Sun June 25 from 3pm-5pm
Mon June 26 from 6pm-8pm
(cold readings)
WVSU Capitol Center Theater
123 Summers St, Charleston, WV
Show dates: Fri-Sat Sept 8 at 8pm, Sat Sept 9 at 2pm and 8pm at same venue.
AUDITIONS FOR: "Toad Wife" (Play)
by A.E. Gill
Appalachian Artists Collective
Actors and company members paid
Sat, July 8 Noon-2pm
St Albans City Park Amphitheater
Show dates: 8/25, 26, 27 & 9/1, 9/2 & 9/3 at same venue
https://www.facebook.com/events/289109738165007/?ti=icl
AUDITIONS FOR: "The Secret Garden" (Musical)
Sun July 9 from 2pm-5pm
Barboursville Park Amphitheater
Barboursville, WV
Show dates: Sept 22-24 and Sept 29-October 1.
Call Eddie Harbert at 304.360.2749 for more info.
AUDITIONS FOR: "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" (Play)
Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Mon, July 31 and Tues, Aug 1 at 7pm
724 Market St, Parkersburg, WV
Show Dates: Sept 22, 23, 29, 30 at 8pm, October 1 at 2pm Fri Sept 29 at 11:30pm.