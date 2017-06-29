"Beauty and the Beast" Continues Ritter Park run

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" (Musical - Outdoor) Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park) (*Special rain makeup show Thurs June 29 at 7pm, Beauty and the Beast ONLY) Fri-Sun June 30-July 2 at 8:30pm Gates open for picnicking at 7pm Children's Preshow at 7:30pm "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" at 8:30pm Ritter Park Amphitheater 1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV $15 Adults / $12 Children and Seniors / Group Rates Available Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show. Please call 1.304.696.5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info. https://www.facebook.com/events/1079683032177686/

Show lineup for the week, beginning Thurs June 29, 2017. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed.

"Cabaret" (Musical)

by Kander and Ebb

Hipp Stage Productions

Fri June 30 at 8pm

Matinees Sat-Sun July 1-2 at 2pm

Peoples Bank Theatre

222 Putnam St, Marietta, OH

All seats $20

https://www.facebook.com/events/1295161530540840/

"Magic Treehouse: Dinosaurs Before Dark" (Musical - Theatre by Children)

Performance by Summer Theater Camp sponsored by the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau

Fri-Sat June 30-July 1at 7:30pm

Barboursville Park Amphitheater, Barboursville, WV

Tickets $5

Call Eddie Harbert at 304.360.2749 for tickets.

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)

For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com

_____________________________

UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" (Musical - Outdoor)

Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park)

Fri-Sun July 21-23 / 28-30at 8:30pm

Gates open for picnicking at 7pm

Children's Preshow at 7:30pm

"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" at 8:30pm

Ritter Park Amphitheater

1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV

$15 Adults / $12 Children and Seniors / Group Rates Available

Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show. Please call 1.304.696.5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1769326023388749/

"Anything Goes" (Musical)

by Cole Porter

Directed by Nina Pasinetti

Charleston Light Opera Guild

Fri -Sat July 28-29/ Aug 4-5 at 8pm

Matinees Sun July 30 and Aug 6 at 3pm

Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre

Tennessee Ave, Charleston, WV

All tickets $20 available NOW at

charlestonlightoperaguild.org

"All Shook Up" (Musical)

Featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, book by Joe DiPietro

July 28 at 7:30pm, July 29 at 3pm and 7:30pm

Paramount Arts Center

1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY

Tickets TBA

606-324-0007

"Xanadu, Jr" (Musical - Theatre by Children)

Performance by Summer Theater Camp sponsored by the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau

Fri-Sat Aug 4-5 at 7:30pm

Barboursville Park Amphitheater, Barboursville, WV

Tickets $5

Call Eddie Harbert at (304) 360-2749 for tickets.

“Grease” (Musical)

The Aracoma Story, Inc.

Thurs-Sun Aug 3-6 / 10-13 / 17-20 at 8:30pm

Liz Spurlock Amphitheater

Chief Logan State Park, Logan, WV

$12 Adults / $10 Students and seniors / $6 Children under 10.

Internet fees will apply.

"Carmilla" (Play)

Based on the horror classic by J. Sheridan LeFanu. Adapted by John Johnson and Adam Stover.

Crooked Letter Creative and Astral Theatre Collective

Fri-Sat Aug 11-12 / 18-19 at 8pm

Alban Arts Center

65 Olde Main Plaza, St Albans, WV

*Horror Genre. Contains strong imagery. Viewer discretion advised.

$15 General Admission

“A Catered Affair” (Musical)

by Harvey Feirstein and John Bucchino

directed by Bil Neal

Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)

Fri-Sat Aug 11-12 at 8pm

Thurs-Sat Aug 17-19 at 8pm

ARTS Renaissance

900 8th St. Huntington, WV

General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show

Dinner menu: TBA. This venue cannot sell alcohol. However, you are welcome to bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with dinner.

artstristate.org

“The Odd Couple” (Play)

by Neil Simon

directed by Gene Anthony

Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)

Fri-Sat Oct 13-14 at 8pm

Thurs-Sat Oct 19-21 at 8pm

ARTS Renaissance

900 8th St. Huntington, WV

General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show

Dinner menu: TBA. This venue cannot sell alcohol. However, you are welcome to bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with dinner.

artstristate.org

_____________

AUDITIONS

AUDITIONS FOR: "Moriarity and the Ripper" (Play)

Sun June 25 from 3pm-5pm

Mon June 26 from 6pm-8pm

(cold readings)

WVSU Capitol Center Theater

123 Summers St, Charleston, WV

Show dates: Fri-Sat Sept 8 at 8pm, Sat Sept 9 at 2pm and 8pm at same venue.

AUDITIONS FOR: "Toad Wife" (Play)

by A.E. Gill

Appalachian Artists Collective

Actors and company members paid

Sat, July 8 Noon-2pm

St Albans City Park Amphitheater

Show dates: 8/25, 26, 27 & 9/1, 9/2 & 9/3 at same venue

https://www.facebook.com/events/289109738165007/?ti=icl

AUDITIONS FOR: "The Secret Garden" (Musical)

Sun July 9 from 2pm-5pm

Barboursville Park Amphitheater

Barboursville, WV

Show dates: Sept 22-24 and Sept 29-October 1.

Call Eddie Harbert at 304.360.2749 for more info.

AUDITIONS FOR: "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" (Play)

Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Mon, July 31 and Tues, Aug 1 at 7pm

724 Market St, Parkersburg, WV

Show Dates: Sept 22, 23, 29, 30 at 8pm, October 1 at 2pm Fri Sept 29 at 11:30pm.