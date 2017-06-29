Firefighters on Scene of Major Fourth Avenue Fire in Downtown Huntington

The fire spread quickly as smoke and flames could be seen throughout the area. A Facebook photo illustrates the extinct of the fire. The rear portion of the building collapsed. Firefighters kept the flames from spreading.

[image 1] Huntington firefighters have battled a fire in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue which has heavily damaged a structure housing Brick & Brew (formerly Z Brick Oven). The call came in at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

No cause has been determined.

David Williams who lives nearby praised the efforts of the Huntington Fire Department.

The building had been newly renovated. West Virginia's fire marshal will be asked to inspect the damage.

While firefighters fought the Fourth Avenue blaze, a dispatch came in of a structure fire with entrapment. One engine was dispatched to the Third Avenue