Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Huntington Sanitary Board Hires Security at Payment Window
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- DEVELOPING: Maxey Flats Radionuclides Still Migrating, Remediation Method Didn’t Completely Work
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
- Anna Adkins Earns ‘Travel Marketing Professional’ Certification From Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College
- Marshall Football Player Recovering from Sunday Shooting
- Huntington woman sentenced to federal prison for heroin crime
- Community Meetings Focus on Dilapidated Structures
Firefighters on Scene of Major Fourth Avenue Fire in Downtown Huntington
No one was inside at the time of the fire.
No cause has been determined.
David Williams who lives nearby praised the efforts of the Huntington Fire Department.
The building had been newly renovated. West Virginia's fire marshal will be asked to inspect the damage.
While firefighters fought the Fourth Avenue blaze, a dispatch came in of a structure fire with entrapment. One engine was dispatched to the Third Avenue