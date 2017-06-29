Firefighters on Scene of Major Fourth Avenue Fire in Downtown Huntington

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 06:25 Updated 1 hour ago

[image 1] Huntington firefighters have battled a fire in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue which has heavily damaged  a structure housing Brick &  Brew (formerly Z Brick Oven). The call came in at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. 

Firefighters on Scene of Major Fourth Avenue Fire in Downtown Huntington
Photo David Williams

The fire spread quickly as smoke and flames could be seen throughout the area. A Facebook photo illustrates the extinct of the fire. The rear portion of the building collapsed. Firefighters kept the flames from spreading.

No one was inside at the time of the fire. 

No cause has been determined. 

David Williams who lives nearby praised the efforts of the Huntington Fire Department. 

The building had been newly renovated.  West Virginia's fire marshal will be asked to inspect the damage.

Firefighters on Scene of Major Fourth Avenue Fire in Downtown Huntington

While firefighters fought the Fourth Avenue blaze, a dispatch came in of a structure fire with entrapment. One engine was dispatched to the Third Avenue 

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus