Marshall to offer additional sessions of popular summer classes

Marshall University’s Center for Continuing Education has scheduled additional sessions of its summer classes in video game development and upholstery to respond to interest in those classes.

A third session of the video game development camp for students ages 10 to 17 will begin Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28, from 1 to 5 p.m. each day in Prichard Hall, room 200, on Marshall’s Huntington campus. The cost is $125 per student. Patrick Stubblefield will serve as the instructor.

In this camp, participants will work in teams to create an idea for a video game and develop a video game concept to present on the final day. They’ll learn about how the video game industry works and which specialty areas they might be interested in pursuing. The majority of time will be spent working with their teams to create a presentation that includes a storyline, characters, gameplay and level descriptions, scoring, and even art and music.

Campers will gain a solid understanding of how to work on a design team, which will equip them with better skills in communication, cooperation, leadership and project management for the future.

A second “do-it-yourself” upholstery class will begin Monday, Aug. 7, for those in the community who would like to learn how to reupholster and repair furniture.

John Richardson, an upholsterer for the university’s residence halls, said the class is $159 for eight sessions, with two-and-a-half hours dedicated to each session.

“The class is much more than just the art of upholstery,” Richardson said. “Each student has their own goals as well as their own chairs to recover. We learn safety in a work environment, how to handle tools and air equipment as well as upholstery and woodworking tools. We build self-esteem. We prove that no matter what strength you have, or skills you possess, you can achieve your goal and in this case, it’s upholstering a chair.”

Participants are encouraged to bring their chairs and fabric for the class, which is limited to nine students and is open to ages 18 to adult. Class sessions will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday evenings from Aug. 7 to Sept. 25, except for the week of Labor Day, in which the session will take place Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Interested participants can register directly for either course at http://epay.wvsto.com/MarshallContinuingEducation/2017-Courses-C13.aspx.

For more information about either program, contact Marshall University’s Center for Continuing Education at mccallist118@live.marshall.edu or call 304-696-6649.