MU’s Center for Teaching and Learning enhances opportunities for community-based learning

Dr. C. Damien Arthur, assistant professor of public administration and policy, will serve as the new director for the newly established Community-Based Learning Program (CBL) in fall 2017, according to Dr. Karen McComas, executive director for the Center for Teaching and Learning.

Marshall University’s Center for Teaching and Learning has expanded its service learning program to all academic experiences for community-based learning.

“The name change does not affect the service learning work currently being done in academic courses across the institution,” McComas said. “Instead, the expanded scope of the program will mean that we can provide support to more faculty and courses. Because programs like CBL are faculty-based programs, this change also means there will be more faculty to share experiences and strategies with others.”

McComas said the program will offer more opportunities for community partners to get involved with faculty and students at the university.

“We have designed this program to support faculty who use community engagement as an educational or instructional tool in the classroom. Students engage in the content of the course while working in meaningful ways in the community,” McComas said. “Our focus on community-based learning goes beyond volunteer opportunities for our students. It includes service experiences as well as experiences with businesses, organizations and so forth. We want students to make an impact in the community, and we want the community work to make an impact on students.”

Dr. Kristi Fondren, former director of the community-based learning program, said faculty members can partner with other departments to host community-based learning courses.

“We host a fall and spring workshop series to help our faculty learn how to set up a community-based learning course,” Fondren said.

“Our program currently has over 75 community partners, including Dress for Success, Harmony House and St. John’s House, to name a few. We would love to see more faculty members partner with our community organizations to enhance student learning opportunities.”

Kara Callison, a graduate student in the university’s psychology department, said the program has completely changed her academic experience.

“I can read a textbook all day long, but when I come back to a classroom discussion and I have to apply a concept or theory that is in the course content, it is much easier for me if it is something that I have experienced firsthand working with these community partners,” Callison said. “I have been able to form and sustain relationships with so many people in the community, which could lead to possible job opportunities in the future.”

Faculty members interested in developing a community-based learning course or representatives of organizations that are interested in a partnership may contact McComas by e-mail at mccomas@marshall.edu or call 304-696-2983. To learn more about the Center for Teaching and Learning, visit http://www.marshall.edu/ctl/ online.