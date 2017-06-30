Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Marshall Football Player Recovering from Sunday Shooting
- Firefighters on Scene of Major Fourth Avenue Fire in Downtown Huntington
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Huntington Fire Department Receives Grant from WV American Water
- DEVELOPING: Maxey Flats Radionuclides Still Migrating, Remediation Method Didn’t Completely Work
- Mayor Williams Joins Health Care Discussion on Substance Abuse Treatment
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
- Drugs Resistant to Narcan Arrive in Georgia
Marshall University Foundation recognizes three employees at annual service luncheon
Nancy Hunt, accounting tech III, was recognized for 25 years of service with the Marshall University Foundation. Lee Graham, finance manager, was recognized for 10 years of service and Rob Ellis, assistant director of alumni marketing and membership, was recognized for five years of service.
“Nancy, Lee and Rob are diligent employees. Each of them continues to make a tremendous impact through their dedication and willingness to help others,” said Dr. Ronald G. Area, chief executive officer of the Marshall University Foundation. “Their years of service have helped the foundation reach many goals and we are thankful they continue to help us fulfill our mission.”
The Marshall University Foundation was established in 1947. Over the past 70 years, the foundation’s staff has grown to 26 full-time employees. The Foundation Hall opened in 2010. In the fall of 2015, the hall was renamed the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall after Marshall alumnus and benefactor Brad D. Smith.