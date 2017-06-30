Marshall University Foundation recognizes three employees at annual service luncheon

The Marshall University Foundation recognized three employees for reaching milestone years of service at its annual service awards luncheon June 9.

Nancy Hunt, accounting tech III, was recognized for 25 years of service with the Marshall University Foundation. Lee Graham, finance manager, was recognized for 10 years of service and Rob Ellis, assistant director of alumni marketing and membership, was recognized for five years of service.

“Nancy, Lee and Rob are diligent employees. Each of them continues to make a tremendous impact through their dedication and willingness to help others,” said Dr. Ronald G. Area, chief executive officer of the Marshall University Foundation. “Their years of service have helped the foundation reach many goals and we are thankful they continue to help us fulfill our mission.”

The Marshall University Foundation was established in 1947. Over the past 70 years, the foundation’s staff has grown to 26 full-time employees. The Foundation Hall opened in 2010. In the fall of 2015, the hall was renamed the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall after Marshall alumnus and benefactor Brad D. Smith.