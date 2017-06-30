Man Injured from Fairfield Shooting

A man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday June 29 in the 1000 block of 14th Street near the Douglass-Cammack football field.

Huntington Police identified the victim as Marshall Graves, who was driven by private vehicle to the hospital for treatment.

No other information is available, though, there is a suspect.

This is the second shooting in less than a week. On Sunday morning, a Marshall University football player was shot in an alley near Buffington Avenue and the 1900 block of Seventh Avenue.