Man Injured from Fairfield Shooting
Friday, June 30, 2017 - 03:31 Updated 1 hour ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Huntington Police identified the victim as Marshall Graves, who was driven by private vehicle to the hospital for treatment.
No other information is available, though, there is a suspect.
This is the second shooting in less than a week. On Sunday morning, a Marshall University football player was shot in an alley near Buffington Avenue and the 1900 block of Seventh Avenue.