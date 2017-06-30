Man Arrested and Charged in Fatal Madison Avenue Crash

 Friday, June 30, 2017 - 03:44 Updated 1 hour ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

The man wanted in connection with a May 10 traffic crash at Madison Avenue and 11th Street which claimed the life of Ronald Manis and injured two others.

When officers arrested Anthony Ward following a traffic stop at 19th Street West and Jefferson Avenue , they found about 2.5 grams of cocaine in the vehicle.

Ward has been remanded to the Western Regional Jail on a $400,000 bond.

