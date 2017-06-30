Most read
Man Arrested and Charged in Fatal Madison Avenue Crash
Friday, June 30, 2017 - 03:44 Updated 1 hour ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
When officers arrested Anthony Ward following a traffic stop at 19th Street West and Jefferson Avenue , they found about 2.5 grams of cocaine in the vehicle.
Ward has been remanded to the Western Regional Jail on a $400,000 bond.