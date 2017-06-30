Cabell Huntington Opens New Garage

Friday, June 30, 2017 - 04:19 Edited from a Press Release

Cabell Huntington Hospital hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new parking garage. The garage and surrounding surface parking now yield 885 parking spaces for hospital visitors. Kevin Fowler, President & CEO of the hospital, also announced plans to build a new gift shop connecting the garage to the main entrance.

The garage is on the south side of the hospital lot.

Photo: Huntington Mayor Williams Office
