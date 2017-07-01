Gilliland, Simpson named to Marshall School of Medicine alumni board

The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Alumni Association recently appointed two local physicians, Andy Gilliland, M.D., and Friday G. Simpson, M.D., to its board of directors.

Gilliland, a 2007 graduate of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, is a primary care sports medicine physician at King’s Daughters Medical Center and the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute.

A board-certified, fellowship-trained physician, Gilliland joined the school of medicine’s clinical faculty as an assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery in 2016. After earning his medical degree from Marshall, Gilliland completed a family medicine residency at Wake Forest University and a primary care sports medicine fellowship at The Ohio State University before returning to the region to practice.

A Mississippi native, Simpson graduated from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 1991. Following her family medicine residency at Marshall University, she remained in Huntington, where she owns a family medicine practice, Doctor Friday’s, PLLC. Simpson is married to Ted Simpson and is an avid animal lover, with many rescue animals. She previously served as president of the alumni association from 2002 to 2004.

Both Gilliland and Simpson will each serve a four-year term on the board, beginning July 1.

Other board members include Tina M. Sias, M.D., president; Robert J. Cure, M.D., secretary/treasurer; Krista L. Denning, M.D., president-elect; Nancy B. Norton, M.D., immediate past president; Paul B. Ferguson, M.D.; Adam M. Franks, M.D.; Deborah H. Gillispie, M.D.; Patti Jo Marcum, M.D.; Adrienne M. Mays, M.D.; William A. Nitardy, M.D.; Justin M. Nolte, M.D.; James M. Reynolds, M.D.; and Jay A. Shepherd, M.D.