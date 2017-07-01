Huntington Police Promotes, Rehires Five Officers

Most read
Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 12:56 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The five probationary officers who returning to the force include Tyler Meade, James Maynard and Jason Howerton (returning from Kenova Police Department), Colin Cooper (returning from Milton Police Department) and Bradley Koeppen (returning from private enterprise).
Those recognized for promotions today included:
-- Lt. Dan Underwood to Captain
-- Sgt. Chris Merritt to Lieutenant
-- Corporals Brian Eplin, Mike Sperry and Josh Coffey to Sergeant
-- Police Officers Christina Trembley, Jake Felix, Ronnie Lusk and Joey Koher to Corporal
Officers sworn in today included:
-- Probationary Police Officer Brandon Michael (will enter the State Police Training Academy in August)
-- Tyler Webster (sworn in to the Reserve Officer Program