Huntington Police Promotes, Rehires Five Officers

The Huntington Police Department held a ceremony Friday, June 30, to mark several promotions, swearing-ins, and the return of five probationary officers whose positions were eliminated in January due to a projected budget deficit.

The five probationary officers who returning to the force include Tyler Meade, James Maynard and Jason Howerton (returning from Kenova Police Department), Colin Cooper (returning from Milton Police Department) and Bradley Koeppen (returning from private enterprise). Photo City of Huntington

Those recognized for promotions today included:

-- Lt. Dan Underwood to Captain

-- Sgt. Chris Merritt to Lieutenant

-- Corporals Brian Eplin, Mike Sperry and Josh Coffey to Sergeant

-- Police Officers Christina Trembley, Jake Felix, Ronnie Lusk and Joey Koher to Corporal

Officers sworn in today included:

-- Probationary Police Officer Brandon Michael (will enter the State Police Training Academy in August)

-- Tyler Webster (sworn in to the Reserve Officer Program