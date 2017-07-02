Most read
Committee Preparing for Pilot Club Antique Show
Contracts have been received from long standing dealers as well as four new dealers from Georgia and Ohio. Many dealers have been participating in this show for over 30 years. Items to be found at the show are, but not limited to the following: estate jewelry, furniture, glassware, china, silver, lamps, coins, furs, and primitive items. If readers have identified an item that they would like to purchase, they may contact Della Cline, Co-Chair, and she will contact the appropriate dealer to bring that item to the Antiques Show.
The annual Antiques Show sponsored by the Huntington Pilot Club has provided over $484,000 over a period of 64 years to Huntington and surrounding communities. All profits from the Antiques Show are returned to the community. The Pilot Club thanks the Huntington community and the surrounding areas for supporting the Antiques Show each year. Please contact Della Cline, 304.633.9592, or claggdp@suddenlink.net. with questions.