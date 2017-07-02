Celebrate early July activities and a lodging discount at Blackwater Falls State Park

DAVIS, W.Va. — Blackwater Falls State Park in Tucker County is celebrating summer and Independence Day week with outdoors activities and discounts during the first week of July. Visitors are invited to enjoy hikes, crafts, Dutch oven cooking classes, nature sound identification and many other fun opportunities. Activities are open to the public and conducted by park employees.





On Saturday, July 8, the park will host an outdoor presentation of the Shakespeare play, “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” at the scenic overlook on the Blackwater Falls Lodge lawn. It will be performed by



Blackwater Falls Lodge also will have a 40-percent-off room rate for the nights of Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4. The room rate discount is called “Celebration” and is applicable for one or both nights.



For a full list of activities at Blackwater Falls State Park, in addition to fishing, camping, disc golf and equipment rental at Pendleton Lake, visit On Saturday, July 8, the park will host an outdoor presentation of the Shakespeare play, “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” at the scenic overlook on the Blackwater Falls Lodge lawn. It will be performed by The Rustic Mechanicals , the only troupe of actors in the state dedicated to touring the works of William Shakespeare and other classical playwrights. The free performance will start at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public.Blackwater Falls Lodge also will have a 40-percent-off room rate for the nights of Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4. The room rate discount is called “Celebration” and is applicable for one or both nights.For a full list of activities at Blackwater Falls State Park, in addition to fishing, camping, disc golf and equipment rental at Pendleton Lake, visit www.blackwaterfalls.com/Activities.pdf

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus