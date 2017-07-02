Pipestem Resort State Park offers new shuttle service, lodging discounts and Independence Day week activities

 Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 13:09 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
PIPESTEM, W.Va. – Just in time for Independence Day week, Pipestem Resort State Park has introduced a new shuttle service for guests needing a lift to activities or remote areas of the park.

 
“The addition of the shuttles is another service that makes Pipestem Resort one of West Virginia’s most accommodating destinations,” said Superintendent Brett McMillion.
 
The new shuttle service goes into effect as the park prepares to celebrate Independence Day week, July 3-9, with a variety of activities and events. Events include a campfire, a park tour, crafts, outdoors games and nature-related activities. Guests may also enjoy the aerial tramway into the beautiful Bluestone River Gorge, the Friday evening seafood buffet at McKeever Lodge, horseback riding, golf, disc golf, swimming, canoe rentals and hiking.
 
A concert by Valley Bluegrass Band is scheduled at Pipestem’s outdoor amphitheater at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for youth ages 6-12. Children 5 and younger enter free.
 
During its Independence Day week celebration, Pipestem also will offer a 25 percent discount on room rates the nights of Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4. Reservations are suggested.
 
For a full list of activities and accommodations at Pipestem Resort State Park, visit www.pipestemresort.com or call 304-466-1800.
