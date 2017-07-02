Most read
W.Va. AG Announces Roofing Investigation Nets Settlement, Guilty Plea
Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 13:13 Updated 3 hours ago From a News Release by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
The settlement prohibits Great Finishes LLC and its owners, David and Stacy Brinegar, from any future contracting work, imposes a $5,000 civil penalty and ensures refunds for the remaining victims.
“We do not tolerate bad actors here,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “If someone breaks the law or takes advantage of our citizens, we make sure justice is served.”
The Attorney General’s lawsuit alleged Great Finishes never returned to complete five roofing jobs for which it received at least $22,964.80 in down payments and owed approximately $15,000 for work the company did not complete.
Additionally, the suit alleged Great Finishes failed to provide proper notice of a three-day cancellation notice or its contractor’s license number within contracts, failed to complete work by the date promised and conducted business in a deceptive and fraudulent manner.
The Attorney General’s investigation led to a criminal indictment and Stacy Brinegar’s guilty plea to felony obtaining by false pretenses. The criminal case was handled by the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.
Read a copy of the settlement at: http://bit.ly/2ttgJ5Q.