Anger Grows at Heroin Users

One Ohio community has suggested a 'three strikes' rule, which would bar dispatch of first responders on the third request for help related to a drug overdose.

As the intense spikes of heroin and other overdoses consume community resources, some residents express frustration when addicts receive repeat treatments --- narcan revival.

Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan , a member of Hamilton County Heroin Coalition, recently challenged the "heroin users as villains" concept comparing their addiction to smokers and long time fast food consumers. He suggested that CPR revival equates to narcan use.

"But the truth is, legal addictions such as smoking and poor diet cost more, expend more resources, account for the vast majority of medical runs (many repeated runs) and cause more deaths than heroin. Yet, the public has empathy for them but not those addicted to heroin. The heroin user is a villain, while the others are victims because our perception of addiction is upside down," Synan wrote in a Cincinnati.com column.

Thus, users are becoming more villainous than the dealers who sell the deadly drugs.

"We want to punish the user for their character flaws rather than the dealers for their lack of integrity, greed and criminal behavior. We get mad when a heroin user is saved multiple times but not when a drug dealer gets arrested multiple times only to return to the streets to deal again."

As a cop, he explains the addiction how the plague impacts moms, dads, children, and families:

"...this isn't about being law enforcement. It's about standing over the body of a person who asked for a drug to feed a seemingly unending addiction only to be sold something else much more powerful. A person whose mother or father I must tell is now deceased. To that family, the person wasn't an addiction, he or she was a son or daughter. Someone they loved is gone, all because a drug dealer wanted to put some money in their pocket."

http://www.cincinnati.com/story/opinion/contributors/2017/06/30/we-angry-right-people-heroin/433363001/